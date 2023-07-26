Wiregrass Gives Back
On the dotted line: Wood makes his college basketball dreams a reality

Emmanuel Christian's Luke Wood will be taking his talents to Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Missouri.
By Riley Jordan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While Luke Wood played basketball for Emmanuel Christian School, he realized he had a dream to play basketball at the next level.

“I just kind of knew when I started playing that this is what I want to do, and I just want to keep playing this as long as I can,” Wood stated. “About 11th grade is when I started trying to go play in college really seriously. I’ve just worked really hard these past four years and it’s really paid off.”

This summer, he had the chance to travel to Joplin, Missouri where he had the opportunity to practice with Ozark Christian College, and receive an offer to join the team.

Wood officially signed to play with the Ambassadors on Tuesday, and he will start attending college this fall while pursuing a degree in City Planning as he lives out his basketball dreams.

