City of Geneva working on multiple projects including city hall and new park

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Improvements are coming to Geneva, for the city officials and the citizens.

The city has finished clearing a four-acre plot of land on Commerce Street, across the street from Geneva Rescue. This location will soon be converted into a park with a splash pad, playground, gazebo and more.

The contractor has already been chosen for the project, and is expected to start the ground work in the coming weeks.

“If we can keep the folks in Geneva from having to go somewhere else to the splash pad or the pool, then we’ve accomplished a great thing,” said Mayor David Hayes of Geneva. “We will make it a family friendly park, a true city park. It’ll be for the folks in Geneva to enjoy. Kids can always grow up and say, ‘We had a splash pad and a great town to grow up in,’ then they will come back one day or we can keep them here. It’s for this town. It’s for the people.”

The land will soon be a park for Geneva residents. (WTVY)

Mayor Hayes is optimistic the park will be complete by the end of September 2023.

He says the park will also be pet-friendly.

Bids are still being placed for the construction of the new City Hall. (WTVY)

Geneva city officials also approved the plans for a new City Hall building.

The current building was built in the 1960s and houses both city officials and the Geneva Police Department. Hayes says there is a lack of space for both departments and the basement frequently leaks during heavy rain, due to a slopping ramp in the back of the building.

The new plans for City Hall include a drive-thru where citizens can come pay their water bills, increased security and a 1900 square foot council chambers where the chairs can be removed and be used for events or special meetings.

“We have eight contractors bidding on this project and that is unheard of in these times. That’s great for the city because that means we are going to get the best we can,” said Geneva Mayor David Hayes. “We are going to watch this project closely, make sure the money is spent right and we’re going to give the people something to be proud of in our downtown area that is going to showcase Geneva.”

GPD will stay at the current building and utilize it as their office.

Hayes estimates that half of the money has been saved for this project already, and the city will borrow the remaining money to complete the funding. Mayor Hayes ensures the citizens will not have to go through a tax increase or sacrifice additional money to make the project happen.

Hayes is hopeful to have the new City Hall built by the end of 2024.

The current city hall in Geneva was built back in the 1960s and currently houses city hall and the Geneva Police Department.

