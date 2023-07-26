Wiregrass Gives Back
ALEA: Wreck closes portion of Highway 87 in Coffee County

Both lanes of Alabama 87 near the 26 mile marker in Coffee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:12 P.M. Wednesday, July 26, has caused a road closure.

According to ALEA, both lanes of Alabama 87 near the 26 mile marker in Coffee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

