Alabama Historical Commission accepting nominations for ‘Places in Peril’ program

Tankersley Rosenwald School
Tankersley Rosenwald School(WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Alabama Historical Commission is looking for input about historical landmarks and properties that might need some attention to be preserved. It's part of the commission's "Places in Peril" program.

Every year, the Alabama Historical Commission identifies several endangered locations and then works to find solutions to keep them from being neglected or demolished. It does that by taking nominations from the public.

The Alabama Historical Commission is looking for input about historical landmarks and properties that might need some attention to be preserved.

Through October, the Historical Commission is compiling a list of irreplaceable historic places to highlight their plights and use the publicity to preserve them. The Alabama Historical Commission’s primary mission is to protect, preserve, and interpret Alabama’s Historic Places.

Learn more about the Places in Peril Program and nominate a landmark/property at https://ahc.alabama.gov/placesinperil.aspx

