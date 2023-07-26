AHSAA Central Board approves $2.25 million revenue share; sanctions girls’ flag football and wrestling

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved returning $2.25 million to its member schools under its School Athletics Grants Program (formerly known as Revenue Sharing) Wednesday at its annual summer Central Board meeting held at the AHSAA office, the largest return in program history.

The Central Board waived the membership dues for all schools for the thirty-second straight year – a savings of more than $85,000 annually – additionally voted to sanction Girls’ Flag Football and Girls’ Wrestling as championship sports beginning with the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 classification periods.

AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs praised the sanctioning of Girls’ Flag Football and Girls’ Wrestling as championship sports beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. “This great news for our girls’ student-athletes,” he said. “The growth we have seen in both sports has been amazing in a very short time.”

Girls’ Flag Football, beginning its third year in the AHSAA this coming season, was boosted originally by the NFL’s support, especially the Atlanta Falcons. Currently 76 schools have declared the sport of girls’ wrestling for the upcoming school year, and 89 have declared girls’ flag football.

The board also approved creating two classifications in each sport, Class 1A-5A and Class 6A-7A. Two girls’ flag tournament championship games will be played this year at the AHSAA Super 7 Championships at 1:00 P.M. and 3:00 P.M. on December 6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The sports will become the twelfth and thirteenth sanctioned sports championships for girls in the AHSAA beginning in 2024-25. Currently, boys compete in twelve sanctioned sports in the AHSAA. “The AHSAA By-Law Task Force will be very important in helping the AHSAA continue to move forward,” Briggs said.

The Board also approved several recommendations submitted by AHSAA coaches’ sports committees. Those recommendations will be added to the 2023-24 AHSAA Sports Book and will be available online at www.ahsaa.com. Among the changes are some minor adjustments to the schedules for championship play for soccer and softball. The CBOC also reviewed and approved 2023-2024 publications, including the AHSAA Handbook and AHSAA Sports Book. The Legislative Council also met and approved the AHSAA publications on Wednesday, July 26, and heard a review of the Central Board’s action.

ABOUT AHSAA REVENUE SHARE PROGRAM

The AHSAA Revenue Share Program, which was instituted in 2009-2010, distributed $1.2 million to member schools since that first year, when the 2022-2023 payout is distributed in October, the $2.25 million almost doubles that first year’s distribution and will bring the total to $23,450,000 overall since it was implemented 14 years ago. The plan returns excess funds back to member schools when the AHSAA has at least one year’s working capital in reserve. The Central Board of Control’s waiving of membership dues for member schools has resulted in a savings of approximately $2.6 million since the Central Board waived the dues for the first time in 1991-1992.

