AG Marshall named Crime Stopper of the Year for role in McCraney case

Marshall, who has served as the state’s attorney general since 2017, was notably highlighted at the Crime Stoppers luncheon for his role as the lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney trial, who was found guilty in April for the killings of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was honored on Wednesday by Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, as the chief law enforcement officer in the state was named as the Crime Stopper of the Year for his work in “prosecuting Capital murderers, addressing fatal flaws in the criminal justice system and providing support to our men and women in blue.”

“Justice is the value we place on the life that was wronged. And it is the bravery and resiliency displayed by so many victims that continues to enrich and inspire the pursuit for justice,” said Marshall. “Thank you, Crime Stoppers for the recognition and for highlighting my career prosecuting violent criminals as well as the work that my office does to protect the most vulnerable in our state.”

Marshall, who has served as the state’s attorney general since 2017, was notably highlighted at the Crime Stoppers luncheon for his role as the lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney trial.

“J.B. and Tracie were two young girls who were taken away from us far too early, and bringing their killer to justice reminded me why I became a prosecutor over two decades ago,” said Marshall.

McCraney was found guilty back on April 26 for the cold case murders of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in Dale County in 1999.

Attorneys for McCraney are currently attempting to seek a new trial for the convicted killer.

