Abandoned buildings creating an eyesore issue in Daleville

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville, just like other Wiregrass cities, are wanting to receive the Community Development Block Grant, as they hope it will aid in eliminating “eyesores” around the city.

“This has been an issue for not just me, but for every mayor that has been before me,” Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton says. “A lot of people like to raise sand but we don’t like looking at it just like everyone else does. If it easy to do it, the people before me would have gotten it done.”

One local business that deals with the effects of having a nearby abandoned building is McLin’s, which has been around since 1968. Speaking with manager Zack McLin, he said he’s disturbed at the sight before him and has a harsh history with the old Lee’s Steakhouse building.

“Unfortunately several years ago, my uncle got robbed by people hiding at the Lee Steakhouse. It was overgrown, and they were hiding behind the trees,” McLin says about this abandoned building.

His uncle is now okay, but he and his family want the building destroyed for safety and eyesore purposes.

Stayton wants the best for his city, and soon enough he will hear more updates about this grant.

“It’s going to be worth it for the city of Daleville, not just because it’ll look better, but also from an economic development standpoint,” said Stayton. “It would be a lot easier for someone to come in and buy a vacant lot, and go from there.”

