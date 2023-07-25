Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning

81% of companies view employee training as being key to achieving their business goals
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Six in 10 workers will require training for new skills within the next four years, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) recently released Future of Jobs Report.

Juanita Soranno is the vice president of social impact and innovation at edX, a website where users can sign up for over 4,000 courses at universities around the country for free to learn new skills.

“I think something that people really come across is that it’s difficult to identify what it is you should be upskilling in,” Soranno said. “So, if you are working in a job where and you have technical skills, but you realize that, ‘Oh, AI has come into the picture,’ or it’s some new platform that you have really dealt with. Where do you go to find those skills?”

Soranno said edX is a good place to try out new skills before paying for certificate courses or degrees.

She also echoed the sentiment of the WEF report on the value of life-long learning.

“The misconception is that education stops once we’re done with high school or potentially post high school education,” Soranno explained. “And really what our goal should be is to continuously learn. Lifelong learning is really the key to stay ahead of what the needs are in the job market.”

Soranno said the job market changes quickly and those able to adapt will find ways to increase their earning power.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.
Country superstar Clint Black to play Dothan
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Russell captured on set near Albertville
Kurt Russell spotted filming on a rural road in Albertville

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and...
Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temps hit record highs, scientists say
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa...
Investigators pore over evidence from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer as search ends
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduces legislation to address NIL in college sports
FILE - Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., is pictured on July 16, 2013....
Transgender patients sue the hospital that provided their records to Tennessee’s attorney general