Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

UAB’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby

UAB’S first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby
UAB’S first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge milestone is being celebrated after the first woman with a uterus transplant at UAB gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Mallory was born with congenital absence of the uterus, a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome. Because of this, Mallory was not able to biologically carry her own child.

Two years ago, she had a uterus transplanted into her body.

Fast forward to this May, Mallory and her husband, Nick, welcomed a baby boy into their family, one that Mallory carried in her transplanted uterus.

She’s the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB to have a live birth.

The child Mallory gave birth to is the biological child of her and her husband.

In her first public statement since childbirth, Mallory thanked a long list of doctors who helped her become a mother in a news conference Monday morning. Watch the full news conference below.

UAB news conference on woman who gave birth via uterine transplant

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scam artists approach Faith Temple Fellowship in Hartford, Alabama.
Church members fear they have been scammed
Death near Shell Island sparks investigation
This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Rippie works on his family farm with his grandfather and uncle.
Rein Rippey and why he is Proud to be a Farmer
A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

Latest News

Color The Weather 07-26-23
Color The Weather 07-26-23
Color The Weather 07-26-23
Color The Weather 07-26-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Wednesday, July 26, 2023
New art exhibit showcases regional art
Zach Hatcher
Mostly Dry The Next Few Days