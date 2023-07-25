Principal blames social media for phone policy outcry

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Preparatory Academy’s principal blames social media for unnecessary concern over the school’s cell phone policy.

“Our policy hasn’t changed,” James Williams told parents who attended two sessions on Monday when he reviewed guidelines and presented vital information about the upcoming school year, including the student conduct handbook.

While the phone policy remains unchanged, Williams admits DPA leadership has yet to vigorously enforce the procedure as he plans to do in the upcoming school year.

Under those guidelines, students must place their phones in a locked receptacle, and use will not be allowed during the school day.

Williams briefly addressed the cell phone policy during those informational sessions, acknowledging that social media caused concern.

“Social media took it as this was a meeting to come and discuss cell phones, but the meeting was more about creating partnerships with our parents,” Williams told News4.

Despite the Facebook outcry, parents who attended the evening session asked only a few general questions about the cell phone policy.

Students return to campus from their summer break in August.

