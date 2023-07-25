Wiregrass Gives Back
Pet of the Week: Optimistic Orion

This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful feline that is sure to make a great companion.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful feline that is sure to make a great companion.

The Dothan City Animal Shelter brings Orion, a 4-year-old orange and white domestic shorthair cat that is neutered and up to date on his shots so he is ready to be adopted.

Melissa Gideon with the shelter says that Orion is very happy being petted and held so cuddling a new family is right up his alley.

The shelter warns of adopting animals during the summer season if you are planning on traveling. Be aware that animals in new homes need your full attention so they can become acclimated to their new environment.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Orion, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up-to-date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

