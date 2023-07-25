Ozark’s potential grant aiding in road repairs around the city

Ozark, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Tuesday, July 18, the city council of Ozark discussed one of the last preliminary hearings about the Community Development Block Grant.

Ryan Campbell, who is the public works director for the city, was one of those people to propose this grant. This grant if received, will aid in the commercial project he tries to achieve every year.

“We actually applied for this particular grant last year, but we were not awarded this grant. So, we are basically resubmitting this project in hopes of getting it this year,” Ryan Campbell says about possibly winning this grant.

This grant’s main purpose will be to go towards road construction. Hull, West Reynolds, West Parker, Troy Street, Simmons Avenue, and Boykin in particular are roads that are creating an unpleasant experience when driving through.

With the help of this grant, it will create a better path for citizens and continue the cleanup around the city.’

If awarded, it will be up to $400,000 with the city putting in 10% of cash input. The grant is expected to be awarded next spring, with the actual paving process expected to take several weeks to finish.

