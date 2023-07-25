News4Now: What’s Trending?
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Current trending stories for the week of July 24:
- ‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
- Principal blames social media for phone policy outcry
- ‘Charges are forthcoming’ for those responsible in viral assault at ‘Rock the South’
- Rein Rippey and why he is Proud to be a Farmer
- Death near Shell Island sparks investigation
- Bay County Beaches sees day of water rescues, incidents
- Country superstar Clint Black to play Dothan
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
