Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Lower Rain Chances

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Seasonal heat will be the norm for the coming week, with temperatures reaching the middle 90s most days. Feel-like temperatures will range from upper 90s to lower 100s. Rain chances will stay low through Sunday, with isolated PM showers looking more likely on Monday.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, stray PM shower. High near 95°. Winds SE 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, few showers, some heavy. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny, few showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 97° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 Feet

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.
Country superstar Clint Black to play Dothan
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Russell captured on set near Albertville
Kurt Russell spotted filming on a rural road in Albertville

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Monday, July 24, 2023
Another Round of Lasting Heat
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Monday, July 24, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Monday, July 24, 2023
Color The Weather 07-24-23
Color The Weather 07-24-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Monday, July 24, 2023