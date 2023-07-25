Lower Rain Chances

SYNOPSIS - Seasonal heat will be the norm for the coming week, with temperatures reaching the middle 90s most days. Feel-like temperatures will range from upper 90s to lower 100s. Rain chances will stay low through Sunday, with isolated PM showers looking more likely on Monday.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, stray PM shower. High near 95°. Winds SE 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, few showers, some heavy. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny, few showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 97° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 Feet

