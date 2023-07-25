Wiregrass Gives Back
Headland Police warn public of scam calls

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Police Department is currently investigating a phone scam where someone is calling them claiming to be an investigator with the Headland Police Department. 

According to HPD, the individual is also leaving messages asking citizens to call back giving a false number to the Headland Police Department. 

The false number being given is 256-517-3066.

The voice recording states that this is the “Headland Police Department” and gives options for the citizen to press. 

Public Safety Director Mark Jones advises that no citizen call that number back and if someone with the Headland Police Department calls a citizen it will be from the actual department number of 334-693-2222. 

Director Jones also advises residents to never give personal information out over the phone or email. 

This is the second instance this month involving scammers pretending to be Headland first responders.

If anyone has any questions they can contact the investigative division with Headland Police.

