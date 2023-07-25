Elder Abuse charges Dothan woman faced dropped

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a Dothan woman’s Elder Abuse charges one month after prosecutors dropped similar charges against her husband.

Court records Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson dismissed Jessica Megan Cole’s charges on July 13.

Another judge rendered the same decision in Gregory Scott Cole’s case a month earlier.

In their motions, prosecutors gave no reason for their decision.

Dothan police investigators claimed medical workers found the victim’s body and bedroom covered in feces, and the woman suffered wounds made worse by a cat’s saliva.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.