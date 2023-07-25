Wiregrass Gives Back
Elder Abuse charges Dothan woman faced dropped

One month after prosecutors dropped elder abuse charges against her husband Gregory, Jessica Cole is now free of legal burden.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a Dothan woman’s Elder Abuse charges one month after prosecutors dropped similar charges against her husband.

Court records Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson dismissed Jessica Megan Cole’s charges on July 13.

Another judge rendered the same decision in Gregory Scott Cole’s case a month earlier.

In their motions, prosecutors gave no reason for their decision.

Dothan police investigators claimed medical workers found the victim’s body and bedroom covered in feces, and the woman suffered wounds made worse by a cat’s saliva.

