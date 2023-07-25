Dews set to take over Wallace-Dothan softball program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Wallace Community College-Dothan has named a new head softball coach.

David Dews will take the reigns of the program with David Russo announcing his retirement after nine seasons as softball coach at Wallace.

Dews is no stranger to the Wiregrass or Wallace Softball. He was an assistant coach for four seasons from 2001 to 2004 while his father, Gene Dews, led the program.

His head coaching career started at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College where coached for two seasons. He went 64-37 in those two seasons.

He later went on to Darton State College as the head coach and amassed a 231-79 record in six seasons, making him the all-time winningest softball coach in program history. Just a few short years later, Darton merged with Albany State.

Dews then built a dynasty at his next program. He arrived at Lindsey Wilson College for the 2014 season and all he did was win. Dews went 344-83 in nine seasons, good enough for an .805 winning percentage.

He led the Blue Raiders to the NAIA World Series three times and eclipsed the 50 win season mark on several occasions during his tenure.

His latest head coaching stint came at Reinhardt University where the Eagles went 37-13 in the 2023 season.

Dews overall record as a head coach is 676-212.

