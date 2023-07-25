Wiregrass Gives Back
Death near Shell Island sparks investigation

(WJHG)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, FL. (WTVY) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after an incident near Shell Island.

According to a press release from BCSO, a group of people were in a boat along the shore Monday afternoon when one man dove from the boat into the water.

The 26-year-old Bay County resident then appeared to have a medical emergency. The Coast Guard responded and transported the man to get medical attention.

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

BCSO investigators have interviewed those who saw the incident and, while they do not suspect foul play at this time, they are waiting for autopsy results.

