Church members fear they have been scammed

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Over a month ago, two men in Holmes County were arrested for fraud, and now they are in Geneva County.

Timothy Purifoy and Henry Green scammed churches out of money using fake names and stories.

Church members tell us that last week, Purifoy and Green went into Faith Temple Fellowship in Hartford during a Sunday service and asked for money to help them get to their sick mother.

The congregation sympathized with their story and donated. The church’s treasurer, Sadie Pettis, thought the men looked familiar.

When Purifoy approached her husband days later- with the same story, they both knew something was up.

“First, he [the husband] was not really sure,” Pettis said. “But he said, ‘we had somebody come to our church before with the same story.’ So, he gave him the money, came home, and asked me to look up the pictures of the guys. I showed him, and he was like ‘Oh my gosh. That is the same guy that was there.”

Purifoy was convicted in Florida on four counts of fraud. And a judge withheld adjudication in Green’s case.

It is illegal in Florida to lie when asking for money, it is not in Alabama.

If you are approached by either man, it is best to tell him ‘no’ and ask him to leave.

If they are still on your property, you can call the police.

