Another Round of Lasting Heat

SYNOPSIS – Another considerably cooler afternoon was experienced today as feel-like temperatures remained in the middle 90s for the majority of the Wiregrass! The lack of moisture and clouds will allow heat to escape quickly, making temperatures dip back to the lower 70s tonight. Higher pressure from the West will sneak into the Southeast this week, causing high temperatures to gradually rise into the middle 90s by Wednesday and into the upper 90s by the start of next week. Small chances of isolated PM showers will start Thursday and last through the weekend as pockets of deep moisture can spawn among the hot air.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 72°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds N-NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 95° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – While Post-Tropical Cyclone Don makes its final steps in the Central Atlantic Ocean, the collection of showers and storms off the coasts of the Windward Islands is still making its way west. It maintains a low chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next couple of days but further development is unlikely. Another disorganized low pressure system has developed off the coast of the Bahamas and also holds a low chance of tropical development as it makes its way towards the Southeast U.S.

