Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo ending with a bang

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The grand finale to the 90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo ended with a climactic awards ceremony Monday night.

The big winners took home lots of cash and prizes, ranging from TVs, grills, smokers, coolers, and more.

“Oh my gosh, it says we just won a boat,” said Joanna Spry, of Fairhope. “This is a text from the rodeo!”

Spry has competed in the rodeo for 15 years. For the first time, she took home a boat as her grand prize.

“This is the thing I do with my dad every year,” she said. “This is the thing I look forward to the most all year long.”

Other champions included master angler James Jackson of Theodore. This win was a pleasant surprise for him.

“Complete first time, never placed in a category, ended up placing in two categories and placing in master angler,” said Jackson. “It’s an honor and a privilege. I dad a great time out there.”

Remember the 1,019-pound Tiger Shark caught Friday? That angler, Brett Rutledge, won $6,000 and beat a state record.

In total, there were over 4,300 anglers nationwide coming from as far as Montana, Texas, and California. There were 33 categories and $450,000 worth of cash and prizes handed out.

Already, the team said planning for next year’s rodeo starts next week.

“The camaraderie around this group is just phenomenal,” said Matt Glass, VP publicity of the ADSFR. “We all band together, we get here early set this up. We’re at the site early, we’re at the site late picking up. I know everyone is tired and exhausted, but we’ll pick back up in August. It’s a year-round event for us.”

The 1,019-pound Tiger Shark was also the largest fish in history to ever be reeled in at the rodeo.

