Woman dead after drowning in Panama City Beach

This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is dead and double red flags are now flying across beaches in Panama City Beach.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports the drowning happened near Rick Seltzer Park.

NewsChannel 7 was told the woman was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

This is just one of many water rescues officials have reportedly responded to throughout the day. We’re still learning more details on those incidents.

First responders are asking the public to say out of the water. It is closed to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office says those who enter the water face a $500 fine and can be arrested.

