Drier For The Coming Days

SYNOPSIS - The boundary responsible for our scattered showers over the weekend is slipping southward Monday morning, with dry air filtering into the Wiregrass. Temperatures are a bit cooler to start today, but we should reach the lower 90s this afternoon. Rain chances will stay very low the next several days, with only a stray shower or two through Thursday. We turn a bit hotter for the weekend with temperatures in the 95-98 degree range.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 93°. Winds W 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 72°. Winds SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds NW 5 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 95° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 96° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/SW 5-10 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

