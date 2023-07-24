Dothan swim team defends their state championship title in Birmingham

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the second time in a row, the Dothan Dolphins, a club swim team in Dothan, are the ARPA Medium Size Team State Champion. The team competed against other teams all over the state, and this title is an enormous accomplishment.

The Dothan Dolphins are a year-round swim team, and participate in United States Swimming (USS) meets all over Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Tryouts for the Dothan Dolphins are held the first Monday of each month at the Wiregrass Recreation Center. They are held at 5:15 p.m. in the winter, and at 9:15 a.m. during summer break. Participants must be between six and 18 years old, and able to swim 50 yards freestyle and 15 yards backstroke.

For more information regarding the Dothan Dolphins, view their website, Facebook, or page on the City of Dothan website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.