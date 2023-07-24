Dothan man charged with kidnapping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police charged a man with kidnapping after a female victim’s family members called officers concerning her safety.

According to DPD, on Sunday, July 23, the Dothan Police Department was contacted by a concerned family member who reported a female family member was missing. The victim was last seen approximately twelve hours earlier with her boyfriend, Tarrence Lee Wright. At that time family members were concerned for the victim’s safety due to Wright being in possession of a firearm. Family members had attempted to contact the female victim at her residence on W. Selma Street but were unsuccessful. While there, family members noticed some unusual circumstances that caused them to be concerned for the safety of the victim, so they notified law enforcement.

When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside the residence. Officers noticed several things that led them to believe a physical altercation had taken place outside the residence. While officers were on scene, they were able to make contact with the victim by telephone. During the conversation, officers believed the female could possibly be in distress, and she would not give her current location.

A search warrant was prepared and executed at the victim’s residence. While executing the search warrant, investigators located the victim and her boyfriend, Tarrance Lee Wright. Investigators also located a pistol inside the residence.

The victim had several facial injuries and contusions on her head where she stated Wright had beaten her with a pistol. She also stated Wright would not allow her to leave the residence, answer the door for anyone, or allow anyone to know her location. The victim was treated for her minor injuries and will make a full recovery.

Tarrence Lee Wright, 31, of Dothan, was charged with one count of Kidnapping First Degree, one count of Domestic Violence First Degree, and one count of Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.

Wright is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.