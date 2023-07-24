Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Country superstar Clint Black to play Dothan

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m.(City of Dothan)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Grammy winning Country superstar Clint Black will perform live in concert at Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, October 7.

Tickets are reserved seating and start at $45. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 A.M. online at dothanciviccenter.org and at the Dothan Civic Center Box Office.

Opening acts will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT CAREER

It is one of the most storied careers in modern music. Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ‘89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple platinum debut, Killin’ Time. He followed that with the triple-platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes, and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the ‘90s.

Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.

Along the way, Black has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada including a GRAMMY, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to touring throughout North America, Black hosts his own television talk show “Talking In Circles” on Circle TV.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Russell captured on set near Albertville
Kurt Russell spotted filming on a rural road in Albertville
Shannon Scott Anthony booking photo.
Judge invokes Aniah’s Law for man charged in police standoff
Photos of vehicles involved in a head-on collision that injured news anchor Tess Rowland in...
Drunk driver who injured Panama City news anchor sent to prison
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Latest News

Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl
Montgomery man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Kayanna Frank and Weezie Brand in "Night, Mother."
Actors who won “Best Acting” in state competition
Color The Weather 07-24-23
Color The Weather 07-24-23
Color The Weather 07-24-23
Color The Weather 07-24-23