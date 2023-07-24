Clearer Days This Week

SYNOPSIS – Spotty showers and thunderstorms forming along the sluggish frontal boundary are providing a cooler evening to some areas while others remain dry throughout the Wiregrass. A few showers may linger into the late evening hours but will clear out quickly as drier air takes a hold of the region overnight. Skies will be mostly clear tomorrow but a few showers can form over parts of our area during the afternoon. Things will likely remain dry until late Wednesday when small pockets of moisture could start sneaking back into southern Alabama, encouraging the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week. Next Sunday holds a better chance for the return of wider rain coverage.

TONIGHT – A few showers, then partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. High near 93°. Winds WNW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds WSW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 74° High: 94° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Don has been downgraded back to a tropical storm and is weakening as it hooks east towards Europe. The tropical low pressure system east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but is expected to travel into environmentally poor conditions for tropical storm development in the next couple of days.

