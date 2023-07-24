Actors who won “Best Acting” in state competition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two actors won the award for Best Acting at the Alabama Youth Theatre Experience Summer Play Festival in June.

Weezie Brand and Kayanna Frank portrayed the relationship between a mother and daughter in the two-person play that also earned the award for Best Show Overall.

Individually, Brand won the award for best acting in her part as Thelma, a woman in her sixties. Frank earned the All-Star award.

The production of “Night, Mother “brings awareness to some of the effects of untreated mental illness at a time when it was stigmatized.

Being respectful of the sensitive subject matter and separating real emotions from the ones shown on stage were two of the challenges that came with this production.

“Disconnecting how my character feels versus how I feel,” Frank said. “Because sometimes after I got done playing, like done after a run-through, I would have to take a break and kind of set back and realize that that’s not how I feel, that’s just how the character feels.”

Frank says that they kept rehearsals light and fun. She describes it as a great environment where she really got to know her co-star.

Weezie Brand also had to take the serious subject matter into account along with an additional hurdle that came with her specific role.

“It’s hard to go from 18 to 63 realistically because you don’t want to make a joke out of the script, you know,” Brand said. “Not for a serious show like this. So, you got to find a way to age yourself up without it seeming like a caricature.”

The actors agreed that “Night, Mother” needed the actresses to put all their heart and soul into their roles to give a compelling performance that serves the characters and their struggles justice.

Brand has been acting with Spark Theatre for about eight years, and Frank has been with Spark for four.

Brand graduated high school and will attend Troy University in the fall with a theatre scholarship. Frank will begin her fifth season with Spark in the fall.

It will begin with a production of “When Fern Caught Fire.”

