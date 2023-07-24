2 buildings under construction at Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s main campus continues to grow. The university is enhancing the learning experience with two new state-of-the-art buildings.

On the quad, research students will finally be under one roof. One street over, a new 60,000 square foot building will be leading the way for future health care professionals.

The dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Steven Taylor, said the new Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences, will solely focus on polymer chemistry and recycling research, with the majority of the building being lab space. He said while this will be readily available to students, the college plans to provide new graduate programs with this new space.

“This is the first facility that is solely dedicated to research at Troy University. It is part of our ongoing attempt to further evolve upward the research capacity of Troy University so it really represents a key step toward that goal,” Taylor said.

He said the Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences has been in the making for over six years.

“COVID, of course, slowed it down considerably, both in terms of just creating a big gap and then the difficulties of the supply chain and construction,” said Taylor.

The dean said as of now, the building is expected to be completed next year.

Another program growing on campus is the College of Health and Human Services. Its new Center for Health Sciences will address the need for qualified health care professionals in Alabama with new state-of-the-art equipment and resources for both nursing and exercise science students.

That building is also expected to be completed in 2024.

