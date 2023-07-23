Washing Out the Heat

SYNOPSIS – A break from the heat is finally being felt throughout the Wiregrass as scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day have kept temperatures around the upper 70s and lower 80s. Showers and storms have been weakening as they reach our area this evening but isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely later tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy into tomorrow as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop again in the late afternoon. Drier air will settle in behind the frontal boundary Sunday night, causing dry and hot conditions on Monday and Tuesday. Some moisture can redevelop in some areas within the drier air by the end of next week, encouraging a slight chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Don has been upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane in the Central Atlantic as it continues to hook east towards Europe. As it travels into cooler waters, it is expected to lose strength over the next few days. The low pressure system off the coasts of the Lesser Antilles has lost much of its organization but could develop into a tropical depression in the next few days.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.