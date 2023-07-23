Judge invokes Aniah’s Law for man charged in police standoff

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Coffee County judge late Saturday denied bond for a man who held police officers at bay for hours this month and who has a lengthy criminal history.

District Judge Josh Wilson’s ruling keeps 40-year-old Shannon Scott Anthony behind bars until his trial, a ruling that Coffee County District Attorney James Tarbox and his prosecutors had sought.

In Enterprise on July 14, police found Anthony hiding in a vehicle to culminate an 8-hour standoff involving 40 or so officers.

It isn’t just Anthony’s charges from that incident --Burglary, Firearms Violation, and Menacing---that concerned Wilson, but also his history of arrests elsewhere.

“(Anthony) has a previous conviction from the State of Florida for escape, and a pending charge in Houston County, Alabama that he attempted to elude law enforcement,” he said in his four-page ruling.

He also has faced numerous other charges, with Wilson noting his record consumed dozens of court documents.

(Anthony) has an extensive criminal history from the State of Florida, amassing thirty-one pages in length,” Wilson said in his ruling.

Anthony faces life in prison if convicted.

Wilson ruling is allowed under a relatively new Alabama law.

Aniah’s Law, named for college student Aniah Blanchard, gives Alabama judges discretion to refuse or increase bonds for certain criminal suspects. Before that law, bonds were mandatory on all charges except Capital Murder.

A man free on a mandatory bond allegedly killed the 19-year-old, according to prosecutors.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.