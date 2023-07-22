Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Heat Losing Its Grip

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The heat held onto the Wiregrass with a tight grip as we experienced feel-like temperatures around 110 degrees this afternoon! Luckily, the return of showers and thunderstorms will provide a cooler weekend. Showers and thunderstorms from the system to the North will become more isolated as they reach our area tonight, providing some areas relief from the heat while others remain dry. Better scattered shower and thunderstorm coverage will develop in the PM hours on Saturday and Sunday as a boundary travels south towards Florida. Drier air behind the frontal boundary will make rain chances drop early next week as temperatures gradually rise from the weekend’s upper 80s and lower 90s to the middle 90s again. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returns at the end of next week.

TONIGHT – A few showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Low near 77°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 89° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 93° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 94° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 95° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Don is remaining organized in the North-Central Atlantic Ocean but is expected to weaken as it moves into cooler waters over the next few days. A tropical low pressure system hundreds of miles off the coasts of the Lesser Antilles is expected to organize into a tropical depression early next week as it progresses west.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
New luxury apartments are open now taking the place of the old Saint Andrews Market.
Downtown Dothan’s newest residential property is ready to open its doors
The new dress code guidelines are raising concerns for some parents, leaving many with questions.
Geneva County Schools’ dress code policy raises concerns
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
On June 20, 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill to gradually cut the state’s grocery sales tax...
Governor signs bill to cut Alabama’s grocery tax

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, July 21, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Friday, July 21, 2023
Color The Weather
Color The Weather 07-21-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Friday, July 21, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Dangerous Heat Today, Rain Chances Return