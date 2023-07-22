Heat Losing Its Grip

SYNOPSIS – The heat held onto the Wiregrass with a tight grip as we experienced feel-like temperatures around 110 degrees this afternoon! Luckily, the return of showers and thunderstorms will provide a cooler weekend. Showers and thunderstorms from the system to the North will become more isolated as they reach our area tonight, providing some areas relief from the heat while others remain dry. Better scattered shower and thunderstorm coverage will develop in the PM hours on Saturday and Sunday as a boundary travels south towards Florida. Drier air behind the frontal boundary will make rain chances drop early next week as temperatures gradually rise from the weekend’s upper 80s and lower 90s to the middle 90s again. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returns at the end of next week.

TONIGHT – A few showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Low near 77°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 89° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 93° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 94° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 95° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Don is remaining organized in the North-Central Atlantic Ocean but is expected to weaken as it moves into cooler waters over the next few days. A tropical low pressure system hundreds of miles off the coasts of the Lesser Antilles is expected to organize into a tropical depression early next week as it progresses west.

