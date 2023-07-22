Enterprise’s Harrelson, Trawick garner state awards

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A couple of Enterprise High School athletic staffers have been recognized for their recent success.

Enterprise boys head basketball coach Rhett Harrelson was named 2022-2023 AHSAA boys basketball coach of the year and regional coach of the year.

Harrelson led his alma mater to it’s first basketball state championship in school history.

Enterprise Athletic Director Trent Trawick also awarded with a big achievement. Trawick was named AHSAA Athletic Director of the Year.

Several of the athletic programs at Enterprise made the playoffs in the 2022-2023 school year to include deep playoff runs in a few sports.

