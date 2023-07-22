Enterprise Back-to-School Bash helps local businesses and parents alike

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Back-to-school shopping is in full effect, and Enterprise hosted a Back-to-School Bash to encourage locals to come out and shop locally.

“So what we want to do is support our local businesses and show the importance of shopping small,” said Mariah Montgomery, Executive Director of the Main Street Enterprise.

A few local parents stopped at the bash to support and shop the tax-free savings. Design Committee Chair Adam McCollister was even one of the parents who participated in the shopping celebration.

“I got two boys, one is five and one is seven. They are complete opposites, one loves the academic stuff and the other one loves the clothes and sports and stuff. One is picky about clothes and the other one is not.” McCollister said about shopping for his boys.

Nancy Dennis, who is the Director of Public Relations, said that back-to-school shopping during the tax-free weekend is important to make it easier on parents, and possibly less expensive.

“It’s great for parents that have children going back to school, whether that’s in Kindergarten or through college. They can buy some things that they need that are necessities for them. They can get them tax-free, and be able to save some money for the weekend,” Dennis says.

Dennis said to be aware when college shopping because some items might not be tax-free.

“A lot of items that you’ll buy for college will not be tax-free. For instance, bedding, furniture, or refrigerator, all of those things you get for college will be taxed,” explained Dennis.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.