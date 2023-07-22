DA wants Aniah’s Law imposed for suspect in police standoff

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -In the case of a man who held police at bay for hours, a Coffee County judge is pondering whether to impose sanctions allowed under Aniah’s Law, created to protect the public from those who pose more than a reasonable threat.

Shannon Scott Anthony, 40, should be behind bars as he awaits trial on a plethora of charges, District Attorney James Tarbox believes.

After a confrontation with Enterprise officers on July 14, Anthony engaged them in a standoff that required the use of massive law enforcement resources and created safety concerns among those residing nearby.

He eventually surrendered, and authorities charged him with Burglary, a firearms violation, and Menacing, with his Coffee County bonds totaling $350,000.

In addition to those allegations, Shannon faces Houston County charges, including Theft, Attempting to Elude, and Criminal Mischief.

Aniah’s Law, named for murderedcollege student Aniah Blanchard. It gives Alabama judges discretion to refuse or increase bonds for criminal suspects. Before the legislature passed that law, bonds were mandatory on all charges except Capital Murder.

A man who had been free on a mandatory bond is charged with kidnapping and shooting Blanchard, who was 19.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.