Southeast Health Medical Center ranks Alabama’s most socially responsible hospital by Lown Institute

The Lown Institute Hospitals Index looked at medical centers across the country and assessed them on metrics such as care, equitable pay, and patient safety.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health Medical Center is recognized as Alabama’s most “Socially Responsible” hospital, according to a recent survey by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index.

Lown is a nationally recognized healthcare think tank, and the independent survey looked at medical facilities across the country and assessed them on a variety of metrics for social responsibility.

The hospital came out favorably in the state as they ranked number one out of 77 Alabama hospitals.

“We’ve been on a multi-year journey to improve quality, safety and patient satisfaction. This unsolicited award demonstrates that we are on the right track.” said Southeast Health CEO Rick Sutton. “I am proud of our Southeast Health team for giving of themselves daily in service to the community and our patients. They don’t do it for awards or recognition, they do it because service is in their heart, and they believe every patient deserves access to great healthcare.”

“When communities have access to socially responsible healthcare, our nation grows stronger,” said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. “That’s why it’s so important to hold up these high-performing hospitals as examples for others to follow.”

The results are based on 50 different aspects. Some of the study’s rankings are based on the hospital’s access to care, equitable pay, patient demographics and outcomes, and patient safety.

Dr. George Narby, the Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health, said he is thankful for the recently received “A” grade.

“The Lown Institute really reinforced our primary mission here in the Wiregrass,” Dr. Narby said. “Southeast Health exists for this community for our patients and this survey reinforces and shows that we are actually doing our mission. You’re going to get good care here and we’re going to care for you. We are a part of your community and we’re happy to be here and serve.”

The medical center was compared to 3,600 hospitals nationwide in this survey.

“It really means that Southeast Health is moving in the right direction in terms of caring for our patients and our community,” Dr. Narby said. “Our staff is very excited about this. It’s really gratifying and rewarding to see all of their hard work come out in an independent assessment.”

