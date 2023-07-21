Ozark man facing sexual abuse charges

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man is in custody and faces charges related to sexual abuse following a recent joint investigation by local law enforcement.

According to information released by the Ozark Department of Public Safety, Ozark Police and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office opened the investigation on June 28. During the investigation, which included assistance from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, multiple interviews were conducted, and law enforcement executed search warrants and collected evidence.

On July 20, following the findings by Ozark investigators, Ozark Police arrested 58-year-old Ralph Edward Meacham.

Meacham faces two charges at this time, one for first-degree Sodomy and first-degree Sexual Abuse. He was booked into the Dale County Jail, with no bond listed at this time on the Dale County Sheriff’s Office website.

No additional information has been released at this time, and the investigation is still considered ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.