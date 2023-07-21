Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Ozark man facing sexual abuse charges

58-year-old Ralph Edward Meacham (pictured) faces two charges at this time, one for...
58-year-old Ralph Edward Meacham (pictured) faces two charges at this time, one for first-degree Sodomy and first-degree Sexual Abuse.(Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man is in custody and faces charges related to sexual abuse following a recent joint investigation by local law enforcement.

According to information released by the Ozark Department of Public Safety, Ozark Police and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office opened the investigation on June 28. During the investigation, which included assistance from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, multiple interviews were conducted, and law enforcement executed search warrants and collected evidence.

On July 20, following the findings by Ozark investigators, Ozark Police arrested 58-year-old Ralph Edward Meacham.

Meacham faces two charges at this time, one for first-degree Sodomy and first-degree Sexual Abuse. He was booked into the Dale County Jail, with no bond listed at this time on the Dale County Sheriff’s Office website.

No additional information has been released at this time, and the investigation is still considered ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
New luxury apartments are open now taking the place of the old Saint Andrews Market.
Downtown Dothan’s newest residential property is ready to open its doors
The new dress code guidelines are raising concerns for some parents, leaving many with questions.
Geneva County Schools’ dress code policy raises concerns
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Houston County Commissioners will hire Dothan Fire Department Training Captain Mark Powell to...
Commission chooses Mark Powell for top EMA spot

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris discusses Florida's revised Black history curriculum in remarks...
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
FILE - This image provided by the Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows James Gordon Meek in...
Ex-network investigative journalist pleads guilty to child sexual abuse material charges
A judge ruled Friday that evidence McCloud killed a pregnant Florida Panhandle teen is...
Gilley Hearing