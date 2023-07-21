Wiregrass Gives Back
Lawmakers react to Alabama’s newly approved congressional map

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law Friday afternoon a controversial new map, approved less than two hours earlier by the Alabama Legislature. The court-ordered congressional map Ivey gave final approval to failed to create a second majority-Black congressional district.

“Following the U.S. Supreme Court order, I called the Alabama Legislature into a special session to readdress our congressional map,” Ivey said. “The Legislature knows our state, our people and our districts better than the federal courts or activist groups, and I am pleased that they answered the call, remained focused and produced new districts ahead of the court deadline.”

The new map generated reaction from a number of state leaders and others, including those below.

U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-District 1, spoke with Fox 10 Mobile and issued this statement.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said that if Plaintiffs object to the newly-approved map, they are scheduled to file their objections with the federal district court in Birmingham by July 28. The AG’s office will then file a response a week later. There would then be a hearing on the matter on Aug. 14.

Despite a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that forced Alabama to redraw its congressional districts, any court challenge to the new congressional map would be filed and heard in district court, the AG’s office said.

