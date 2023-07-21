Wiregrass Gives Back
Kurt Russell spotted filming on a rural road in Albertville

Russell captured on set near Albertville
Russell captured on set near Albertville
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Filming is underway for “The Rivals of Amziah King” starring Matthew McConaughey. McConaughey has been spotted many times in central Alabama during the film’s production.

Earlier this week, other stars of the film were spotted in Marshall County such as Kurt Russell. Russell and crews spent Tuesday morning filming on a rural road in Albertville.

Marshall County Commissioner Lee Sims says he was the one to receive the call about a movie being filmed in the area. Sims says producers contacted him, in search of a rural area with corn fields as a backdrop.

“I thought it was a hoax. I thought someone was playing a prank on me. I mean it was an out-of-state number, they got to talking about filming and I said ‘You’re crazy who is this?’,” Sims said.

Stuntmen and videographers viewed the area of Teal and Moore Road on Monday afternoon and confirmed to Sims that night they’d be filming the next morning.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed a few of his deputies were standing by for extra security but were actually paid by the production company.

Sheriff Sims even had a chance to snap a picture with Russell during the brief filming period.

Commissioner Lee Sims says the visit brought lots of attention to his county.

”It wasn’t but a mile from my house. It’s great for the county because of the uproar. I’d invite them to come back and do it again just for the publicity. It put the county on the map for a few days,” Sims said.

