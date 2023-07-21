Heat advisory issued for parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Summer heat is reaching extraordinary levels. States like Texas and Arizona have experienced multiple deaths related to extremely hot temperatures. Three states- parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, have had heat advisories issued for July 20th and July 21st.

With the heat, fire departments in the Wiregrass are stressing the importance of staying safe in the heat, heat illness and utilizing cooling stations.

Sergeant Daniel Forrester with the Headland Fire Department says that they have received multiple calls related to heat illness and recommends that while under this heat advisory, you do not overdo it in the heat.

Chances of suffering a heat illness increase in temperatures such as this. One sign of a serious heat illness like heat stroke is the absence of sweat, according to the Centers for Disease Control. If you experience any symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and strong fatigue after an extended period in the heat, you are advised to seek medical attention. Before getting to this point, if you have to do things outside, drink water and closely monitor your physical condition.

The heat advisory resulted in cooling stations being designated in the city of Dothan. The deputy fire chief for the city of Dothan, Chris Etheredge, says after evaluating the combination of humidity and heat, the city decided it was necessary to designate multiple cooling stations for those who can not access cool areas.

The list of designated cooling shelters are:

Eastgate Lodge: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday 8-5

Andrew Belle: Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday 8-6

Walton Park: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday 8-6

Wiregrass Park: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday 8-6

Doug Tew: Thursday until 5 p.m., Friday from 8-5

Westgate Park: Thursday until 9 p.m., Friday from 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rose Hill: Thursday until 4 p.m., Friday from 8-4.

The cooling shelters will not be extending their regular hours unless conditions worsen.

