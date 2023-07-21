Dangerous Heat Today, Rain Chances Return

SYNOPSIS - Heat and humidity will combine to create dangerous conditions for much of the Wiregrass through the day. Feel-like temperatures will reach between 105 and 110 during the afternoon, with actual temperatures in the middle 90s. A few showers will be possible from the north, heading late into the afternoon/early evening. Scattered showers and storms will return Saturday with a boundary settling near the area, keeping us from getting as hot.

TODAY - Uncomfortable heat and humidity, isolated PM showers. High near 97°. Winds W 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly to mostly cloudy, few early evening showers. Low near 77°. Winds Light SW 30%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 70%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 89° 50%

MON: Mostly sunny, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 74° High: 94° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-15 kts. Seas 1-2 Feet

