Alabama officer fondly remembered following sudden death

Cpl. Desmond Bailey’s military unit was part of the 2003 operation that helped capture Saddam Hussein
Cpl. Desmond Bailey is being remembered for his service to his community and country.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Eclectic police officer who died suddenly is being remembered for his service to his community and country. Cpl. Desmond Bailey worked with the Prattville Police Department before moving to Eclectic.

“It was a total shock and deep hurt,” said Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.

For Chief Thompson, Cpl. Desmond Bailey was more than a fellow officer. He was a close friend.

”He was the type of person that he was a friend the first time you met him,” said Thompson.

Chief Thompson said it was an honor to be in Bailey’s presence and called him a natural-born leader.

”Once you sit down and talk to him, you knew right off the bat, that he had all the characteristics to be and was an outstanding leader of soldiers,” he said.

Before becoming a police officer, Bailey served in the Marines and Army. Thompson recalls interviewing Bailey.

”And he said, I’ve served my country and now I want to serve my community. And I mean, he was just that type of person and it was to me, it was an honor to meet him, for him to come here and work with us,” Thompson said.

During his military service, Bailey’s unit was part of the operation that helped capture Saddam Hussein. Bailey wrote a book about his service. He signed a copy for Chief Thompson.

”He signed it thanking me for my leadership and service,” said Thompson. “I mean for him to thank me for my service and my leadership, I mean, I’m nowhere close to what that man had done for his country.“

A large procession of law enforcement vehicles transported Bailey’s body from Montgomery Thursday afternoon. Chief Thompson calls his death a great loss to his family, friends, community and country.

”To me, a once-in-a-lifetime type of person you get to meet,” he said.

Bailey joined the Prattville Police Department in 2018. He moved to the Eclectic Police Department in 2019 to be closer to his family.

Funeral arrangements have been announced. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. this Wednesday at Thelma Baptist Church in Wetumpka. Funeral services will begin immediately after.

