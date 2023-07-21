Wiregrass Gives Back
“AL-STEM in the Gym” programs kick-off

By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - At the Enterprise High School Gymnasium on Thursday, a special conference was held for PE teachers to get a better look at STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and how they can overall implement it in their physical curriculums.

“We came out and we were able to implement STEM during PE time. Helping the students not only to develop and exercise their body, but also their minds.” Dr. Charisse Snell said.

Snell is an Alabama Technology in Motion specialist. She came up with the idea of the AL-STEM in the Gym program with the help of Christine Strickland, who is a Technology Coach.

“Most of the ideas are K-12 level based. We have many teachers from all different grade levels such as elementary, middle, and high school,“ Christine Strickland said.

Many vendors were set up with different games and stations showing their work and how to use their technology and work during physical education.

“We build projects to help students code and learn to program. We are using that programming to create a device that would be a lot of fun to use for physical activities in the gym,” David Euwing, president of Firia Labs, said.

Next year, this conference could possibly be held at the Alabama Education Technology Conference in Mobile, Alabama. Dr. Snell urges more teachers and schools to reach out to have the opportunity to learn more about

