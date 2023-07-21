9-year-old wins ‘Captain T-Bone’s Liar’s Contest’ kicking off Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 90th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo unofficially got underway Thursday night with Captain T-Bone’s Liar’s Contest.

It’s a contest -- where being a good liar is a good thing -- not only earning you bragging rights but a winning title. One by one -- “so-called liars” got on stage to share their “big fish” stories.

“This story is the truth -- the whole truth -- and nothing but the truth. Out in the bay there was like five or six water spouts... Do y’all remember that one? Anybody???” said one liar.

“He called the insurance man 9 o’clock at night -- who calls the insurance man at 9 o’clock at night? He tells the man he ran over a turtle,” said another liar.

“Me and Charlie are really excited because my rod is like ready to snap,” said one liar.

Among the judges -- the Father of Mardi Gras -- Joe Cain himself!

“Lee: Do you know a lot of liars? -- Joe Cain: Living in the swamp -- you know a lot of liars!”

Also judging -- FOX 10′s #1 Angler -- Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith -- definitely not his first rodeo.

“Jason: Every year the stories are different -- some of them are a little too political -- but I just think as long as they can capture the crowd -- if they’re dynamic, they’re enthusiastic and they don’t just go on and on about nothing. And you know -- a good hook line -- no pun intended. Lee: Win the crowd? -- Jason: Win the crowd!”

1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Worst Liar trophies were up for grabs! Plus, everyone who got on stage walked away with a Coca-Cola cooler.

“And he hooks something real big. He goes this has gotta be a shark - gotta be a shark... He reels that thing and plops it in the boat. -- Hello Mr. Octopus,” said one liar.

After hearing their stories -- and tabulating the scores this year’s winner 9-year-old Sean.

“Lee: What makes you a good story-teller, a good liar? -- Sean: My father? -- Lee: You get it from your dad? -- Sean: Yeah... (Laughs).”

And one thing -- that’s not a lie -- the good times and economic impact the rodeo brings to Dauphin Island every year!

“One of the biggest weekends on the island -- no doubt about it. Of course they’ve incorporated a lot of music -- so it’s not just fishing -- so anybody can come and have a good time. So that’s what we want people to do -- it’s all about family here on Dauphin Island,” said Mayor Jeff Collier.

And they’re just getting started -- tomorrow morning (Friday, July 21st) at 5 a.m. they’re set to light and blast the cannon -- officially starting the three-day tournament through Sunday -- with awards handed out on Monday.

