Wiregrass woman has found a kidney

Betty Jo "Jody" Millette
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You may remember the “Have a Heart. Give a Kidney” billboards that were all over the Wiregrass a year ago.

Betty Jo “Jody” Millette, the face on that billboard, has a kidney match!

Having a match doesn’t always guarantee the ideal outcome. This is Millettes second match with a kidney donor.

She found her first match at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. The doctors decided not to do the surgery because of the risks of heart failure.

“Some days are very heartbreaking,” Millette said. “You know, I was very heartbroken when UAB told me that because I have tried, and I worked so hard.

You just must keep going, and you just must believe in God and let God do His work.”

After two more tests, she will know if they can move forward with the procedure.

Both Millette and her doctor say that will improve her quality of life. Right now, her kidneys can’t filter toxins from her body.

Without a functioning kidney, she goes to the clinic 12 hours a week with needles in her arms that filter her blood.

She has been doing this for eight years. Millette says it is taking a toll on her mind, body and spirit.

Though she has a match, she asks that people get tested and possibly improve someone else’s life. UAB takes living donor donations, and so does Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, Georgia.

