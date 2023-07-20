Wiregrass Gives Back
Whale sharks tagged in tourism collaboration

Ivey is a 25-foot female who was named after the daughter of the boat captain that sighted it,...
Ivey is a 25-foot female who was named after the daughter of the boat captain that sighted it, and Oliver is a 40-foot female who was named after the child on the boat fishing with his family when they spotted it.(Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In an effort to promote research for sharks in Florida, a local tourism branch and several institutes banded together.

In a project assisted by the Coast Resource team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism, two whale sharks were tagged in the Gulf of Mexico.

The gentle giants, Ivey and Oliver, were able to be identified and located with the help of commercial and recreational fishermen.

Ivey is a 25-foot female who was named after the daughter of the boat captain that sighted it, and Oliver is a 40-foot female who was named after the child on the boat fishing with his family when they spotted it.

Both sharks were tagged with a satellite and acoustic tag, which sends information if the dorsal fin breaks the surface, and sends location information if the whale shark passes by a receiver.

Tourism officials say the project could not have been completed without the help of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the University of Southern Mississippi, Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource team, and the fishing community.

You can watch captured footage of the giants here.

“We are extremely excited and proud of the work our Coastal Resources team has done with this collaboration,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin. “Whale sharks are an amazing species and we are thrilled they made an appearance in our Gulf of Mexico waters. We look forward to the results of this research.”

If you see a whale shark, please observe them from a distance to avoid unneeded harassment. The public can help the research by reporting whale shark sightings here.

