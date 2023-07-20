Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Staying Hot, Rain Returns Soon

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Heat and humidity will mix to create uncomfortable conditions this afternoon. Feel-like temperatures will be around 105 for much of the area, with actual temperatures in the middle 90s. Friday will be similar, however, a few showers will be possible late Friday afternoon into the evening in our northern counties. Rain showers will be scattered and heavy at times on Saturday afternoon, with slightly less coverage on Sunday.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High near 96°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds Light SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, chance of late PM showers. High near 97°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 77° High: 94° 70%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 91° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher,Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The south Alabama mother of a boy killed this year abruptly dropped a lawsuit four days after...
Four days after filing it mother of boy killed in UTV accident drops lawsuit
New luxury apartments are open now taking the place of the old Saint Andrews Market.
Downtown Dothan’s newest residential property is ready to open its doors
Carlee Russell
Video captures Carlee Russell’s car pulling off highway
Enterprise High School made a huge set of hiring announcements on Tuesday, as they filled four...
Enterprise athletics make 4 head coaching hires

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Wednesday, July 10, 2023
4Warn Weather
Hot For Now, Rain In Sight
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Color The Weather 07-19-23
Color The Weather 07-19-23