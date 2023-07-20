Staying Hot, Rain Returns Soon

SYNOPSIS - Heat and humidity will mix to create uncomfortable conditions this afternoon. Feel-like temperatures will be around 105 for much of the area, with actual temperatures in the middle 90s. Friday will be similar, however, a few showers will be possible late Friday afternoon into the evening in our northern counties. Rain showers will be scattered and heavy at times on Saturday afternoon, with slightly less coverage on Sunday.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High near 96°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds Light SW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, chance of late PM showers. High near 97°. Winds WSW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 77° High: 94° 70%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 91° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

