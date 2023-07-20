Rain Chances To Return

SYNOPSIS – Another hot day is on the way for Friday, but we’ll see changes follow. A few late-day showers and thunderstorms are possible, with better rain chances across the Wiregrass for Saturday. The extra cloud cover and rain will help temperatures fall to below-normal levels.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 77°. Winds SW-W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 97°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms late. Low near 77°. Winds SW-W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 92° 70%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 89° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Don will linger over the open waters of the North Central Atlantic for the days ahead, while we watch a couple tropical waves across the southern part of the Atlantic Basin. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

