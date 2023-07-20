Ozark City Schools to host substitute recruiting event

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Like the rest of the nation Ozark City Schools has been experiencing a substitute teacher shortage. To try and fix these urgent problems, they will be holding a substitute recruiting event on Tuesday, July 25 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m..

The recruiting event will be held at the Ozark Board of Education located at 860 US-231 in Ozark. Recruiters ask that applicants bring proof of education with them to the event.

Kelly Education, a company that works to provide schools with substitutes nationwide, is running the event with Ozark. They have been working with Ozark City Schools since 2010, and have more than tripled the amount of substitutes available to fill vacancies in those 13 years.

Due to the widespread substitute shortage, Kelly Education expects “substitute needs to increase as the [2023-2024 school] year progresses and anticipate a high participation rate of out talent pool working on any given school day,” said Danielle Nixon, the Director of Public Relations for Kelly Education.

According to a study done by the Alabama Department of Education, in 2021, the rate of teachers that don’t return after their first year of teaching is 6 percent higher than the national average.

This educator shortage is widespread across Alabama and the nation; especially in Alabama’s Black Belt. Although this lack of educators could be remedied by the distribution of non-traditional teaching certificates.

In general, the only thing a hopeful applicant needs to become a substitute is a high school diploma or equivalent, be able to pass a background check, and have authorization to work in the US.

View job openings and more on Kelly Education’s website, and view the steps to obtain an Alabama substitute teacher’s license here.

In addition to substitutes, Kelly Education and Ozark City Schools are actively recruiting paraprofessionals.

Paraprofessionals work directly under certified teachers and provide students with instructional support.

Generally, to qualify as a paraprofessional, applicants must have a two-year postsecondary degree, pass a background check, and be eligible to work in the US.

View more information on the steps to become a paraprofessional here.

For more information about this event, contact Kelly Education at (800) 528-0049 or Ozark City Schools at (334) 774-5197.

