News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Events for the weekend of July 21, 2023
- Deep South Volleyball Individual Skills Camps | July 21
- Game On! @ The Library | July 21
- Enterprise Farmers Market | July 22
- Free Back to School Giveaway | July 22
- Jewelry Workshop with The Beaders Soul | July 22
- City Church Dothan Back to School Bash | July 22
